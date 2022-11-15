Fiera Capital Corp Has $26.56 Million Position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,619,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634,563 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.96% of Tricon Residential worth $26,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tricon Residential by 1.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 883,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,947,000 after buying an additional 14,628 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Tricon Residential by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 317,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $8,112,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Tricon Residential by 5.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,384,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,471,000 after buying an additional 322,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Tricon Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.75 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Tricon Residential from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.86.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

NYSE TCN opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82. Tricon Residential Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Articles

