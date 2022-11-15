Fiera Capital Corp Has $28.95 Million Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 708,461 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 18,394 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $28,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 767.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 215.4% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 24.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 97.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered AtriCure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

In other news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $229,168.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,481.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.92. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $79.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 1.23.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

