Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,163 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.13% of Rogers Communications worth $30,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $733,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,278 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average is $45.11. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $64.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.87%.

RCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.22.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

