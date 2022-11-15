Fiera Capital Corp Sells 73,876 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,082,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 73,876 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 1.46% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $43,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 290,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 42,807 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 629,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $111,588.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 856,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,134,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $57,599.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,261,677.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $111,588.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 856,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,134,522.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,568 shares of company stock valued at $577,104. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

