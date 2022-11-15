Filecoin (FIL) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.37 or 0.00025928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.40 billion and $115.56 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Filecoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.78 or 0.00579785 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,090.32 or 0.30183801 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 319,413,484 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @protocollabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.