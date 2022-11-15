Financial Comparison: Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) vs. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Rating) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mapletree Logistics Trust and American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Homes 4 Rent $1.30 billion 8.49 $189.09 million $0.60 52.22

American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than Mapletree Logistics Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A N/A American Homes 4 Rent 15.90% 3.55% 2.14%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Mapletree Logistics Trust and American Homes 4 Rent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mapletree Logistics Trust and American Homes 4 Rent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mapletree Logistics Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 American Homes 4 Rent 0 5 9 1 2.73

American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus price target of $39.60, suggesting a potential upside of 26.40%. Given American Homes 4 Rent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Homes 4 Rent is more favorable than Mapletree Logistics Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.5% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats Mapletree Logistics Trust on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mapletree Logistics Trust

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST main board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2020, it has a portfolio of 156 logistics assets in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, China, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$10.2 billion. MLT is managed by Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of September 30, 2020, we owned 53,229 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

