Financial Survey: Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) & AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM)

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) and Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Senti Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIM ImmunoTech $140,000.00 165.12 -$19.13 million ($0.38) -1.27 Senti Biosciences N/A N/A -$3.86 million N/A N/A

Senti Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AIM ImmunoTech.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 0 0 N/A Senti Biosciences 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AIM ImmunoTech and Senti Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Senti Biosciences has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 294.74%. Given Senti Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Senti Biosciences is more favorable than AIM ImmunoTech.

Profitability

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Senti Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIM ImmunoTech -12,563.70% -33.63% -32.49% Senti Biosciences N/A -14.44% -4.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.5% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Senti Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senti Biosciences has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Senti Biosciences beats AIM ImmunoTech on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, prostate and pancreatic cancer, myalgic encephalomyelitis, Hepatitis B, HIV, COVID-19, and post-COVID conditions. In addition, the company provides Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease. It has agreements with UMN Pharma Inc.; Japanese National Institute of Infectious Diseases; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Polysciences Inc.; and University of Cagliari Dipartimento di Scienze della Vita e dell'Ambiente. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

About Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences, Inc. operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications. The company product candidates include SENTI-202, a Logic Gated OR+NOT off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate acute myeloid leukemia cells, while sparing the healthy bone marrow; and SENTI-301, a multi-armed off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also develops SENTI-401, a Logic Gated (NOT) off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate colorectal cancer cells, while sparing healthy cells in the body. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

