First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 447,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,596 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $9,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in First Horizon by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 18.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter valued at about $677,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

