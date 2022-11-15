First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Cowen

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

NASDAQ FWRG traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $15.33. The company had a trading volume of 176,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average is $15.47.

In related news, Director Michael James White sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $66,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,239,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,148,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael James White sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $66,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,239,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,148,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,564,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,158,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

