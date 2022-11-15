FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by CNB Bank

CNB Bank boosted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 64.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 65.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 266.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.46. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.78.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.