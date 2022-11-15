Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Five Below worth $9,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIVE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,985,000 after buying an additional 29,764 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 150,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after buying an additional 33,035 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Five Below by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Five Below from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Five Below from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Five Below to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Five Below to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.21.

Insider Activity

Five Below Price Performance

In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $151.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.91 and a 200-day moving average of $133.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $221.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.