Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Short Interest Up 10.4% in October

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,560,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the October 15th total of 8,660,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Flex Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $625,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Flex news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $1,003,151.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 326,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,764,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $625,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 263,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,749 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Flex during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flex during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

