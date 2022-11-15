Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.88

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.
Flight Centre Travel Group Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76.
About Flight Centre Travel Group
Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.
