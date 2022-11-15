Floki Inu Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.92 Million (FLOKI)

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Floki Inu token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Floki Inu has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Floki Inu has a total market capitalization of $73.37 million and $3.92 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.26 or 0.00585132 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,118.37 or 0.30478603 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Floki Inu Token Profile

Floki Inu’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,871,388,966 tokens. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Floki Inu’s official website is floki.com. Floki Inu’s official message board is realflokiinu.medium.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Floki Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Floki Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Floki Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

