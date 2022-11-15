Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Bought by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND opened at $77.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.76. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $138.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Floor & Decor

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.86.

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.