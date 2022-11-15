Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Flushing Financial to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Flushing Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Flushing Financial stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $620.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flushing Financial

About Flushing Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 58,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Flushing Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

