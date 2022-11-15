Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Flushing Financial to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.
Flushing Financial Stock Down 0.1 %
Flushing Financial stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $620.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
About Flushing Financial
Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
