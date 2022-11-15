Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,788,772 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 703,390 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $19,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,149.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.34.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.