Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,000 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 0.8% of Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $64,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after buying an additional 3,505,846 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,902,000 after purchasing an additional 586,815 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,579,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,936,000 after purchasing an additional 675,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after purchasing an additional 282,012 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,498,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.17. The stock had a trading volume of 53,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,853,194. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.19 and its 200 day moving average is $79.64. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $165.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

