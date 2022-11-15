Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Target were worth $20,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,301,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Target by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,323,118 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $280,792,000 after acquiring an additional 274,310 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Target by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 18,319.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 266,367 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target stock traded up $6.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.50. The stock had a trading volume of 72,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.80 and its 200 day moving average is $163.81. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.22.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

