Forsta AP Fonden Has $19.92 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.54.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $9.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $750.33. 14,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,536. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $622.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $637.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $971.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

