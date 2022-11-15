Forsta AP Fonden Has $27.82 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $27,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4,870.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.4 %

WFC traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.04. 266,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,125,040. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

