Forsta AP Fonden Has $33.27 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Intel were worth $33,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 201.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630,363 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.27. 424,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,224,968. The stock has a market cap of $129.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KGI Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.91.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

