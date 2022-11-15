Forsta AP Fonden Has $36.09 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,600 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Adobe were worth $36,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 522,459 shares of the software company’s stock worth $191,251,000 after purchasing an additional 25,790 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 65.3% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,140 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 25.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,460 shares of the software company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 11.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 51,075 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $348.15. 47,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,102,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.74.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

