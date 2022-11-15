Forsta AP Fonden Has $57 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 102,300 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 0.7% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in American Tower were worth $56,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its position in American Tower by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,537,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in American Tower by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in American Tower by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT traded up $3.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.11. The stock had a trading volume of 13,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,080. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.43. The firm has a market cap of $102.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.47.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

