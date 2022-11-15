Forsta AP Fonden Has $86.86 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 573,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.1% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $86,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $6.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,041,428. The stock has a market cap of $421.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.65.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.