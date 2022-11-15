Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 3,300 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $24,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 310.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,412 shares of company stock worth $9,243,615. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $21.96 on Tuesday, reaching $422.36. The company had a trading volume of 18,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,666. The firm has a market cap of $85.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $396.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.46. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $695.61.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

