Forsta AP Fonden Sells 10,700 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $27,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in S&P Global by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Argus dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.19.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $6.45 on Tuesday, hitting $354.12. 12,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.61.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

