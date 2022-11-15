Forsta AP Fonden Sells 6,500 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in NIKE were worth $30,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 7.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 33.3% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Argus cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.96.

NYSE NKE traded up $2.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.37. The company had a trading volume of 114,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,335,479. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $177.75. The company has a market cap of $168.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.55 and its 200-day moving average is $105.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

