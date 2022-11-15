Forsta AP Fonden Trims Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $38,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $464,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,181 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $103.63. 99,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,413,554. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.16 and a 200 day moving average of $106.52. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.