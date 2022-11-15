Forsta AP Fonden Trims Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $21,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.79. 18,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,325. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.86. The stock has a market cap of $104.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.55.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

