Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Short Interest Update

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,051,100 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 3,732,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 227.6 days.

Fosun International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FOSUF remained flat at $0.64 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79. Fosun International has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.17.

About Fosun International

Fosun International Limited operates in health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

