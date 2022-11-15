Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0587 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FTF stock opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $9.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTF. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $99,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,989 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 41.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 176,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 52,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 176,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

