Frax (FRAX) Market Cap Reaches $1.17 Billion

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 15th. One Frax token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00005874 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $5.64 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frax has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,177,827,327 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars.

