Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,818,202 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 197,221 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $82,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $7,657,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 652,966.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,582,909 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $322,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581,901 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 795.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,026,228 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $299,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353,074 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,524,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,797,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,548 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.95. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

