Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,033,460. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. Barclays lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

