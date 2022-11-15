Freshpet (FRPT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT):

11/8/2022 – Freshpet had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have a “top pick” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Freshpet had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Freshpet was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

11/2/2022 – Freshpet had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $97.00 to $82.00.

11/2/2022 – Freshpet had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $97.00 to $82.00.

9/30/2022 – Freshpet is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.81. The stock had a trading volume of 15,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,879. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $130.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.62 and its 200-day moving average is $55.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 8,433.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 414.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.