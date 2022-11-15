Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Short Interest Update

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the October 15th total of 272,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Frontera Energy Stock Performance

Frontera Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 26,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,590. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89. Frontera Energy has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Frontera Energy from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

