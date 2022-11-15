FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) Stock Holdings Lifted by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY – Get Rating) by 632.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,252 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMAY. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

NYSEARCA FMAY opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $38.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.26.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.