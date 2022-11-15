FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Northland Securities

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Northland Securities to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on FTC Solar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.45.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTC Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FTCI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.41. 1,382,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,219. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. FTC Solar has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $248.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,847,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,640,210.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,847,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,640,210.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick Cook sold 37,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $163,055.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 220,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,639.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,631,365 shares of company stock worth $5,507,183. 44.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 41.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter worth $68,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.