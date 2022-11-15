Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fuel Tech in a research report on Friday. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Fuel Tech Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 million, a P/E ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 4.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech
About Fuel Tech
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuel Tech (FTEK)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.