Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fuel Tech in a research report on Friday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 million, a P/E ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 4.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

