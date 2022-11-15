Function X (FX) Hits Market Capitalization of $70.25 Million

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Function X token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001023 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $70.25 million and $640,906.26 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Function X has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002839 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.93 or 0.00583036 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,100.21 or 0.30364036 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000087 BTC.
Function X Profile
Function X’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.
Buying and Selling Function X
