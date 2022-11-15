Function X Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges (FX)

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One Function X token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $70.51 million and approximately $481,209.19 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Function X has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002755 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.25 or 0.00594765 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,222.08 or 0.30980360 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000087 BTC.
About Function X
Function X’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
