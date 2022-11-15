Fundamental Research Reiterates “C$3.37” Price Target for Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO)

Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO – Get Rating) has been given a C$3.37 price target by equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 178.51% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Couloir Capital raised their price target on Steppe Gold to C$2.22 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Steppe Gold alerts:

Steppe Gold Price Performance

TSE:STGO traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 748.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.81 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17. Steppe Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.95 and a twelve month high of C$1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steppe Gold

About Steppe Gold

In other Steppe Gold news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 129,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$142,592.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,286,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,010,716.53. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 320,200 shares of company stock valued at $351,974.

(Get Rating)

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.