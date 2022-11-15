Fundamental Research Reiterates “C$3.37” Price Target for Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO)

Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO – Get Rating) has been given a C$3.37 price target by equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 178.51% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Couloir Capital raised their price target on Steppe Gold to C$2.22 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.
Steppe Gold Price Performance
TSE:STGO traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 748.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.81 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17. Steppe Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.95 and a twelve month high of C$1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.11.
About Steppe Gold
Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.
