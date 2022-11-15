Galxe (GAL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.15 Million

Galxe (GAL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. During the last week, Galxe has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. Galxe has a total market cap of $52.70 million and $15.15 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galxe token can now be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00008918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Galxe’s genesis date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,161,333 tokens. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galxe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Galxe using one of the exchanges listed above.

