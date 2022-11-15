GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Up 55.8% in October

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the October 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the third quarter worth $50,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the third quarter worth $77,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the third quarter worth $79,000. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 15.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance

GNT traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 83,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,021. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $5.84.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

