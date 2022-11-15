GateToken (GT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $399.55 Million

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 15th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $399.55 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One GateToken token can now be bought for approximately $3.69 or 0.00021953 BTC on major exchanges.

About GateToken

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.63214153 USD and is up 3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,870,282.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

