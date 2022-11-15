GateToken Market Cap Hits $399.55 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 15th. Over the last week, GateToken has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $399.55 million and $3.91 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for $3.69 or 0.00021953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,810.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009975 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008080 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00048418 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00043419 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005889 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00245409 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003713 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.63214153 USD and is up 3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,870,282.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

