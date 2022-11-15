Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Update

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,418,300 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 3,149,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days.
Gear Energy Price Performance
Shares of GENGF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 294,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,592. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. Gear Energy has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.49.
About Gear Energy
