Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Update

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,418,300 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 3,149,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Gear Energy Price Performance

Shares of GENGF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 294,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,592. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. Gear Energy has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.49.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

About Gear Energy

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.