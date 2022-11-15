Geegoopuzzle Price Reaches $8.15 on Major Exchanges (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for $8.15 or 0.00048001 BTC on major exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $73.43 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,978.18 or 1.00003237 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010005 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00043186 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005829 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021658 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00243573 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 8.1369287 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $72,503,117.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

