GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Reaches One Day Volume of $534,365.62

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $307.21 million and approximately $534,365.62 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

